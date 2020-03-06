Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Darby Students Graduation 2020 [Image 5 of 7]

    Darby Students Graduation 2020

    LIVORNO, ITALY, ITALY

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Left, YC Facility Director and School Liaison, signs a wishes card to student Yuna Song of International School of Florence to celebrate her achievement in this particularly challenging school year. She graduated this year through distance learning due to CORONAVIRUS prevention restrictive measures. Camp Darby, Italy, June 05, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

