    Darby Students Graduation 2020 [Image 4 of 7]

    Darby Students Graduation 2020

    LIVORNO, ITALY, ITALY

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Center, Chiara Mattirolo Public Affairs Specialist interviews student Daniel Zamora of International School of Florence.
    He graduated this year through distance learning due to CORONAVIRUS prevention restrictive measures and releases an interview to the Public Affairs Office to celebrate his achievement in this particularly challenging school year. Camp Darby, Italy, June 05, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 04:02
    Photo ID: 6231569
    VIRIN: 200605-A-II094-007
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, ITALY, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Darby Students Graduation 2020 [Image 7 of 7], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Army
    USAArmy
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7thATC
    GarrisonItaly
    COVID-19
    COVID19c
    Students Graduation

