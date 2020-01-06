Protests on Capitol Steps in St. Paul, Minnesota

Master Sgt. Acie Matthews engaged with protestors to show solidarity and request compliance with the state curfew at the grounds of the Minnesota state capitol on June 1 The Minnesota National Guard stood to protect citizens and infrastructure as people protested on the steps of the capitol building. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 03:59
|Photo ID:
|6231565
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-EZ001-919
|Resolution:
|6191x4127
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
