    Protests on Capitol Steps in St. Paul, Minnesota

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Master Sgt. Acie Matthews engaged with protestors to show solidarity and request compliance with the state curfew at the grounds of the Minnesota state capitol on June 1 The Minnesota National Guard stood to protect citizens and infrastructure as people protested on the steps of the capitol building. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 03:59
    Photo ID: 6231565
    VIRIN: 200601-A-EZ001-919
    Resolution: 6191x4127
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protests on Capitol Steps in St. Paul, Minnesota, by SSG Linsey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota
    National Guard
    Protect
    Protests
    Civil Unrest
    Solidarity

