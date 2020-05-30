One of the eight campsites in Dewey Park at Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 23:56
|Photo ID:
|6231499
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-IT218-004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.32 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Zama improves COVID-19 morale with on-post campgrounds [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama improves COVID-19 morale with on-post campgrounds
LEAVE A COMMENT