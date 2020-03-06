Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minot supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 7 of 7]

    Minot supports Bomber Task Force Europe

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    A pilot from the 23rd Bomb Squadron flies an international mission over the Arctic, June 2, 2020. The Arctic is a strategic region with growing geopolitical and global importance. Strategic bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency to validate our always ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rion Ehrman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 19:50
    Photo ID: 6231418
    VIRIN: 200603-F-RM521-0485
    Resolution: 5188x3331
    Size: 16.42 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

