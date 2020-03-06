A pilot from the 23rd Bomb Squadron flies an international mission over the Arctic, June 2, 2020. The Arctic is a strategic region with growing geopolitical and global importance. Strategic bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency to validate our always ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rion Ehrman)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 19:50
|Photo ID:
|6231417
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-RM521-0405
|Resolution:
|4837x3212
|Size:
|9.01 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Minot supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
