Minot supports Bomber Task Force Europe

A pilot from the 23rd Bomb Squadron flies an international mission over the Arctic, June 2, 2020. The Arctic is a strategic region with growing geopolitical and global importance. Strategic bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency to validate our always ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rion Ehrman)

