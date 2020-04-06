Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Davis Island

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat – Small law enforcement crew, along with Coast Guard Investigating Officers, terminate the voyage of a 29-foot uninspected passenger vessel near Davis Island, Florida June 4, 2020. Uninspected passenger vessels are only permitted by Coast Guard regulations to carry six passengers for hire with a Merchant Mariner Credential. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Davis Island, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida
    Coast Guard
    St. Petersburg
    Tampa Bay
    illegal charter

