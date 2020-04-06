A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat – Small law enforcement crew, along with Coast Guard Investigating Officers, terminate the voyage of a 29-foot uninspected passenger vessel near Davis Island, Florida June 4, 2020. Uninspected passenger vessels are only permitted by Coast Guard regulations to carry six passengers for hire with a Merchant Mariner Credential. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 17:00 Photo ID: 6231353 VIRIN: 200604-G-MQ432-365 Resolution: 3662x2441 Size: 3.97 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Davis Island, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.