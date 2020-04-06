A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat – Small law enforcement crew, along with Coast Guard Investigating Officers, terminate the voyage of a 29-foot uninspected passenger vessel near Davis Island, Florida June 4, 2020. Uninspected passenger vessels are only permitted by Coast Guard regulations to carry six passengers for hire with a Merchant Mariner Credential. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)
This work, Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Davis Island, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
