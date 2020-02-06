USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

200602-N-ZE328-1008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 2, 2020) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Terrence Hendricks, from Cleveland, acts as an on-scene leader during a damage control drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean June 2, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Trinh)

