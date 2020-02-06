200602-N-RJ834-0057 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 2, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Nyanna Edwards, from Houston, positions simulated aircraft on the ouija board in the flight deck control office aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean June 2, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tamara Vaughn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 15:41 Photo ID: 6231244 VIRIN: 200602-N-RJ834-0057 Resolution: 3802x2535 Size: 1.43 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.