    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 17 of 22]

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Seaman Maxwell Higgins 

    USS Harry S Truman

    200602-N-MQ631-0005 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 2, 2020) Airman Austin Cleppe, from St. Louis, fuels an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Knighthawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean June 2, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 15:41
    Photo ID: 6231241
    VIRIN: 200602-N-MQ631-0005
    Resolution: 4356x2899
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

