USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

200602-N-EJ940-2007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 2, 2020) Airman Nikola Jevremovic, from Sabac, Serbia, reads maintenance requirements from a computer for a daily check on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean June 2, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon M. Fryman)

