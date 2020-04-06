Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Motivational Run [Image 2 of 9]

    Fox Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 4, 2020. Following graduation on June 5, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 14:26
    Photo ID: 6231011
    VIRIN: 200604-M-OQ594-1022
    Resolution: 2248x1499
    Size: 544.04 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Motivational Run [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

