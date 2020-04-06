New Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 4, 2020. Following graduation on June 4, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 13:49
|Photo ID:
|6230970
|VIRIN:
|200604-M-CI314-1023
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Fox Company Motivational Run [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS
