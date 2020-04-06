Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Motivational Run [Image 2 of 3]

    Fox Company Motivational Run

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 4, 2020. Following graduation on June 4, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD

