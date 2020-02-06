A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 2, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team jet was painted to resemble a P-51 Mustang as a tribute to heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 12:29 Photo ID: 6230799 VIRIN: 200602-F-CJ465-3500 Resolution: 6892x4595 Size: 10.76 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.