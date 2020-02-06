June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 2, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team jet was painted to resemble a P-51 Mustang as a tribute to heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 12:29
|Photo ID:
|6230791
|VIRIN:
|200602-F-CJ465-3233
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.09 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
