Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice [Image 5 of 15]

    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 2, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team is comprised of 10 Airmen: one pilot, eight maintainers and one public affairs specialist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 12:29
    Photo ID: 6230789
    VIRIN: 200602-F-CJ465-3148
    Resolution: 7235x4070
    Size: 10.29 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice
    June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aerial
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Demonstration
    A-10
    ACC
    Airpower
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan
    309th AMARG
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Attack
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Readiness
    Demo
    DM
    Lethality
    Boneyard
    AMARG
    Demonstration Team
    DMAFB
    Aerial Performance
    355th Wing
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team
    A10DemoTeam
    355 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT