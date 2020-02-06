June 2nd A-10 Demo Practice

U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King IIs sit on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 2, 2020. The HC-130J executes combat search and rescue operations as the Air Force’s only fixed-wing personnel recovery platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

