200603-N-ZM949-1031

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 3rd Class Kimberly Narez communicates with watch standers from the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) June 3, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons)

Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN