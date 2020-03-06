Members of the Arizona National Guard provide support the Glendale Police Department in Glendale, Ariz. on 3 June, 2020. The guard is supporting local police departments to ensure the saftey of Arizonians. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. John Randall)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6230590
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-MN507-0154
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG Support Glendale PD [Image 4 of 4], by SPC John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT