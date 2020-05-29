Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ADA Soldiers Concoct Good Medicine for PT

    ADA Soldiers Concoct Good Medicine for PT

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Amanda Hunt 

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Hand-painted rocks lay at Cerberus Point after Cerberus Battery, 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conducted a physical training session at Medicine Bluffs on Fort Sill, Okla., May 29, 2020. The commander of Cerberus hopes the rock laying will become a tradition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 11:00
    Photo ID: 6230571
    VIRIN: 200529-A-WX120-0022
    Resolution: 5333x3560
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADA Soldiers Concoct Good Medicine for PT, by SGT Amanda Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Sill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT