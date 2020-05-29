ADA Soldiers Concoct Good Medicine for PT

Hand-painted rocks lay at Cerberus Point after Cerberus Battery, 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conducted a physical training session at Medicine Bluffs on Fort Sill, Okla., May 29, 2020. The commander of Cerberus hopes the rock laying will become a tradition.

