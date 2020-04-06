Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM, GUAM

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class MacAdam Weissman 

    Joint Region Marianas

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 4, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor to continue its scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific. The ship left Naval Base Guam and entered the Philippine Sea manned and ready to provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 08:09
    Photo ID: 6230322
    VIRIN: 200604-N-AC117-0511
    Resolution: 7144x4763
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM, GU
