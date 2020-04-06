USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs Naval Base Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 4, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor to continue its scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific. The ship left Naval Base Guam and entered the Philippine Sea manned and ready to provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

