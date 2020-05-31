200531-N-ML755-1012 ARABIAN GULF (May 31, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Chewey, right, communicates to the scene leader the number of people in the fire party during a firefighting drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) May 31, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

Date Taken: 05.31.2020
Date Posted: 06.04.2020
Location: ARABIAN GULF