Social Distancing Colors Detail on NSF Diego Garcia

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Joanna Caldwell, the officer of the deck, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class James Wilson salute while members of the British Armed Forces raise the flag of the British Indian Ocean Territory onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia June 4, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper (released)

