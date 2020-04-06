Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Distancing Colors Detail on NSF Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 2]

    Social Distancing Colors Detail on NSF Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    200604-N-HI746-1014
    Logistics Specialist 1st Class Joanna Caldwell, the officer of the deck, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class James Wilson salute while members of the British Armed Forces raise the flag of the British Indian Ocean Territory onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia June 4, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper (released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    National Ensign
    Navy
    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    Colors

