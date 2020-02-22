SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- A sniper assigned to HHC Scout Platoon, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. Conducts high angle precision shooting at Kaneohe Bay Range Facility. Each Sniper team conducted a stress shoot to improve team dialogue, rapid engagements, and the fundamentals of long range marksmanship.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 05:04
|Photo ID:
|6230272
|VIRIN:
|200222-A-PO701-242
|Resolution:
|1125x834
|Size:
|129 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ocean view Sniper, by PFC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT