    Ocean view Sniper

    Ocean view Sniper

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- A sniper assigned to HHC Scout Platoon, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. Conducts high angle precision shooting at Kaneohe Bay Range Facility. Each Sniper team conducted a stress shoot to improve team dialogue, rapid engagements, and the fundamentals of long range marksmanship.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ocean view Sniper, by PFC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ICorps
    2IBCT
    25thID
    121Gimlets

