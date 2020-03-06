EAST CHINA SEA (June 3, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 19:22
|Photo ID:
|6230043
|VIRIN:
|200603-N-CU072-1281
|Resolution:
|4313x2871
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
