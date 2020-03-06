USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

EAST CHINA SEA 06.03.2020 Courtesy Photo USS Russell

EAST CHINA SEA (June 3, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Allan Capuyan, from San Diego, signals the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)