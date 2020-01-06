Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Recruiter Builds Playground for Art School [Image 12 of 12]

    Local Recruiter Builds Playground for Art School

    OWASSO, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Amber Osei 

    US Army Recruiting Battalion - Oklahoma City

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Pybas from the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Oklahoma City, Army Recruiting Station Owasso, Oklahoma, gave back to his community by building an indoor playground at The Artisan Art Institute.

    Staff Sgt. Cody Pybas puts some finishing touches on the indoor playground he built at the Owasso Integrated School of Learning.

    Local U.S. Army Recruiter Builds Indoor Playground for Art School

