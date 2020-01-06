U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Pybas from the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Oklahoma City, Army Recruiting Station Owasso, Oklahoma, gave back to his community by building an indoor playground at The Artisan Art Institute.



Staff Sgt. Cody Pybas' son plays with some tulle strips on top of the playground built for The Artisan in Owasso, Oklahoma.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 17:58 Photo ID: 6229990 VIRIN: 200601-O-ZY123-878 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.31 MB Location: OWASSO, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local Recruiter Builds Playground for Art School [Image 12 of 12], by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.