Local Recruiter Builds Playground for Art School

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Pybas from the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Oklahoma City, Army Recruiting Station Owasso, Oklahoma, gave back to his community by building an indoor playground at The Artisan Art Institute.
|06.01.2020
|06.03.2020 17:58
|6229987
|200601-O-ZY123-452
|5568x3712
|5.57 MB
|OWASSO, OK, US
|4
|0
|0
Local U.S. Army Recruiter Builds Indoor Playground for Art School
