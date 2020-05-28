Michigan Guard conducts COVID testing in local communities

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle Fary, 110th Medical Group, 110th Attack Wing, Michigan Air National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing of employees at Riveridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Niles, Michigan, May 28, 2020. As of May 2020, more than 1000 Michigan Guard Soldiers and Airmen are actively supporting the state’s COVD-19 response at the request of state and local agencies. Response missions include food distribution, screening operations, supply and logistics management, and alternate care facility support. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David)

