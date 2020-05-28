Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Guard conducts COVID testing in local communities [Image 2 of 3]

    Michigan Guard conducts COVID testing in local communities

    BRIDGEMAN, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ginger Johnson, 110th Medical Group, 110th Attack Wing and Senior Airman Tanner Hostetler, Michigan Air National Guard process COVID-19 test samples of West Woods of Bridgeman Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bridgeman, Michigan, May 28, 2020. As of May 2020, more than 1000 Michigan Guard Soldiers and Airmen are actively supporting the state’s COVD-19 response at the request of state and local agencies. Response missions include food distribution, screening operations, supply and logistics management, and alternate care facility support. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 13:33
    VIRIN: 200528-Z-LI010-003
    Location: BRIDGEMAN, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Guard conducts COVID testing in local communities [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    110th
    Michigan Army National Guard
    MING
    110th Attack Wing
    COVID-19
    COVID
    Long Term Care Facilities

