Col. Patrick O'Neal, Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, meets with Jacek Liwak, Mayor of Ińsko, during a key leaders engagement to discuss exercise DEFENDEREurope June 1, 2020, at Ińsko, Poland. Training with our allies and partners here in Europe provides unique opportunities to hone our skills and retain the ability to shoot, move, and communicate as a combined arms team with our allies.



(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 09:26 Photo ID: 6229151 VIRIN: 200531-A-FL291-693 Resolution: 5472x3072 Size: 5.56 MB Location: INSKO, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2ABCT Commander Visits Mayor of Ińsko [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.