    2ABCT Commander Visits Mayor of Ińsko [Image 3 of 3]

    2ABCT Commander Visits Mayor of Ińsko

    INSKO, POLAND

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick O'Neal, Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, meets with Jacek Liwak, Mayor of Ińsko, during a key leaders engagement to discuss exercise DEFENDEREurope June 1, 2020, at Ińsko, Poland. Training with our allies and partners here in Europe provides unique opportunities to hone our skills and retain the ability to shoot, move, and communicate as a combined arms team with our allies.

    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Escamilla)

    This work, 2ABCT Commander Visits Mayor of Ińsko [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

