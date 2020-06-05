200506-A-DZ781-0031 ARABIAN GULF (May 6, 2020) Sailors aboard a Mark VI Patrol boat attached to Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 3 conduct a live-fire gunnery exercise in the Arabian Gulf. CRS 3 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

