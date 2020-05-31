CLDJ Chapel Holds First Service Since Pandemic

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Lt. Cmdr. Jim Storie, deputy command chaplain at Camp Lemonnier, delivers a message during the first modified religious service held on base, May 31, 2020. The base chapel has been closed since March 22, 2020, social distancing is one policy that has been implemented across Camp Lemonnier as a countermeasure against the spread of COVID-19. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

