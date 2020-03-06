SASEBO, Japan (June 3, 2020) Capt. Tate Robinson, left, relieves Capt. John Barnett as commanding officer of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during the ship’s change of command ceremony.

200603-N-RU810-1010 SASEBO, Japan (June 3, 2020) Capt. John Barnett, offgoing commanding officer of San Antonio-Class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20), is rung aboard during a change of command ceremony on Naval Fleet Activities Sasebo. Capt. Tate Robinson relieved Barnett as Green Bay’s commanding officer. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

