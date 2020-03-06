Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    200603-N-RU810-1008 SASEBO, Japan (June 3, 2020) Capt. Tate Robinson, commanding officer of San Antonio-Class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20), is rung aboard during a change of command ceremony on Naval Fleet Activities Sasebo. Robinson relieved Capt. John Barnett as Green Bay’s commanding officer. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    This work, SASEBO, Japan (June 3, 2020) Capt. Tate Robinson, left, relieves Capt. John Barnett as commanding officer of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during the ship’s change of command ceremony. [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

