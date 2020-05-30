200530-N-LH674-1311

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) flies a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 02:35 Photo ID: 6228866 VIRIN: 200530-N-LH674-1311 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.22 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.