Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaylianna Genier 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200530-N-LH674-1384
    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) flies a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 02:35
    Photo ID: 6228862
    VIRIN: 200530-N-LH674-1384
    Resolution: 3501x5251
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aircraft Carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Oliver Hazard Perry
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT