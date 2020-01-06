Michael Fischer reads about pteranodons with his children Sophia, 6; and Andrew, 4, while visiting the Jurassic SHA Nerf Dinosaur Hunt at the Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, June 2.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 00:39
|Photo ID:
|6228790
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-IT218-008
|Resolution:
|4644x3652
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Zama fights COVID-19 inactivity with socially distanced ‘dinosaur hunt’ [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama fights COVID-19 inactivity with socially distanced ‘dinosaur hunt’
LEAVE A COMMENT