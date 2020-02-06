Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama fights COVID-19 inactivity with socially distanced ‘dinosaur hunt’ [Image 7 of 8]

    Camp Zama fights COVID-19 inactivity with socially distanced ‘dinosaur hunt’

    JAPAN

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Rivers Prokopi, 11, takes aim at a dinosaur target with her toy dart gun while participating in the Jurassic SHA Nerf Dinosaur Hunt at the Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, June 2.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 00:40
    Photo ID: 6228789
    VIRIN: 200603-A-IT218-007
    Resolution: 4368x3328
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, Camp Zama fights COVID-19 inactivity with socially distanced ‘dinosaur hunt’ [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama fights COVID-19 inactivity with socially distanced ‘dinosaur hunt’

    Camp Zama
    Welfare and Recreation
    Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Family and Morale
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown
    HQAMC
    COVID-19
    target_news_asiapacific

