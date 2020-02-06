Spc. Justin Myers, 996th Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, greets a member of the Public Heath Service June 2, 2020 at an alternate care facility on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz. Arizona National Guard service members are assisting the PHS while they care for COVID-19 patients by providing security and other non-medical tasks as needed (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 20:43 Photo ID: 6228719 VIRIN: 200602-Z-CC902-0048 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 7.43 MB Location: CHINLE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard service members assist the Public Heath Service on the Navajo Nation, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.