    Utah National Guard deploys to nation's capital upon request from President [Image 11 of 17]

    Utah National Guard deploys to nation's capital upon request from President

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Winn 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the Utah National Guard prepare to depart Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City, Utah aboard a KC-135R, June 1, 2020. The Utah National Guard sent approximately 200 Soldiers, activated at the request of the president, to support civilian authorities in Washington, D.C., amid civil unrest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Winn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020
    Photo ID: 6228613
    VIRIN: 200601-F-KV728-988
    Resolution: 3500x2500
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard deploys to nation's capital upon request from President [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    Utah Air National Guard
    Utah
    US Air Force
    US Army
    National Guard
    Utah National Guard
    UTANG
    Civil Unrest
    151st ARW

