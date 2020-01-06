Soldiers from the Utah National Guard load bags onto a KC-135R aircraft at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City, Utah, June 1, 2020. The Utah National Guard sent approximately 200 Soldiers, activated at the request of the president, to support civilian authorities in Washington, D.C., amid civil unrest. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Winn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 17:47 Photo ID: 6228612 VIRIN: 200601-F-KV728-932 Resolution: 3500x2500 Size: 1.4 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah National Guard deploys to nation's capital upon request from President [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.