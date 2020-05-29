PMRF Prepares Box Lunches

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erickson Magno 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii (May 29, 2020) Sailors and civilians assigned to the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) prepare box lunches for a “drive-through” lunch in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. With PMRF still at Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie, the installationʻs annual luau was cancelled but the “drive-through” lunch took place in lieu of the luau. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erickson B. Magno)

