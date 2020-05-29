PMRF Prepares Box Lunches

KEKAHA, Hawaii (May 29, 2020) Sailors and civilians assigned to the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) prepare box lunches for a “drive-through” lunch in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. With PMRF still at Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie, the installationʻs annual luau was cancelled but the “drive-through” lunch took place in lieu of the luau. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erickson B. Magno)
