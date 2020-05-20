Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation in Virtual Recruiting [Image 4 of 4]

    Innovation in Virtual Recruiting

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Morales 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Marine Sgt. Anthony Morales walks through the event space during the Gamerjibe virtual career fair on May 20, 2020. The online event, which was free and open to the public, helped Marine recruiters educate and inform potential candidates in attendance while simultaneously engaging with other entrepreneurs and tech businesses in attendance, all while from the safety of home. Attendees could voice, video and text chat with Marines while exploring the virtual booth for more information on technical career opportunities with the Marine Corps.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation in Virtual Recruiting [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Anthony Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

