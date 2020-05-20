Innovation in Virtual Recruiting

Marine Sgt. Anthony Morales walks through the event space during the Gamerjibe virtual career fair on May 20, 2020. The online event, which was free and open to the public, helped Marine recruiters educate and inform potential candidates in attendance while simultaneously engaging with other entrepreneurs and tech businesses in attendance, all while from the safety of home. Attendees could voice, video and text chat with Marines while exploring the virtual booth for more information on technical career opportunities with the Marine Corps.

