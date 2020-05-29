Colonel Gail E. Atkins (right) relinquished command of the Corpus Christi Army Depot to Colonel Joseph H. Parker (left) in a historic virtual ceremony on 29 May 2020.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 12:42
|Photo ID:
|6228285
|VIRIN:
|200529-D-AK442-508
|Resolution:
|1476x828
|Size:
|402.48 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CCAD conducts ceremony using virtual technology platform that reaches thousands [Image 4 of 4], by Ervey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT