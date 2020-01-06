Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hammer Departs Sector Jacksonville

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Hammer depart Sector Jacksonville, Fla., June 1, 2020. The Hammer is an inland construction tender comprised of a 75-foot tug pushing a 68-foot barge and was placed in service Nov. 30, 1962, with a primary mission of marine construction of aids to navigation and piers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    USCG
    Jacksonville Distict
    WLIC

