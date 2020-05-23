Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19: Rainbows of hope

    COVID-19: Rainbows of hope

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A rainbow arcs from the evening sky after a storm at Ramstein Air base, Germany, March 23, 2020. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, children have created artwork of rainbows as a sign of hope. Young artists include resilient phrases such as ‘everything will be fine,’ ‘you’re not alone’ and ‘stay healthy.’ (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 09:48
    Photo ID: 6228042
    VIRIN: 200523-F-BH697-1001
    Resolution: 3859x3087
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19: Rainbows of hope, by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    World's best wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT