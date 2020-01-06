Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCNG Guarding Vital City Infrastructures [Image 7 of 10]

    NCNG Guarding Vital City Infrastructures

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard 105th Military Police Battalion guard vital infrastructures, Raleigh, North Carolina, June 1, 2020. Approximately 450 Guardsmen have been mobilized due to civil unrest. The Guard will support local authorities and help safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and the ability for individuals to exercise their rights to peaceful protest. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 09:32
    Photo ID: 6228020
    VIRIN: 200601-Z-AK274-0017
    Resolution: 5514x3676
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCNG Guarding Vital City Infrastructures [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    105th Military Police Battalion
    National Safe Guard
    Safe Guard

